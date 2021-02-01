State Treasurer Beth Pearce’s report to the Legislature about the condition with the State’s retirement pension system for our teachers and State employees arrived two weeks ago, and it’s grim reading. It is also complicated.

Vermont has three pension systems, one for public school Teachers, one for State Employees, and one for Municipal Employees. The Municipal system is funded locally; Teachers and State Employees systems are the responsibility of the State. (In addition, Teachers and Employees receive Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEBs), primarily health care — a separate but related obligation.)

State Employees include all who receive a State of Vermont paycheck, except “exempt” employees. Exempts include statewide elected officials; agency and department heads, deputies, and executive assistants; and certain others. Members of the Legislature do not qualify for any pension system (though we can access a pre-tax savings plan).

Teachers and Employees pension systems are Defined Benefit (DB), meaning the future benefit payout is calculated in advance and guaranteed; Teachers and Employees do make a fixed negotiated contribution from their paychecks, but the risk falls on the State to ensure funds are available when they retire. Exempts are eligible for an optional Defined Contribution (DC) plan, which means they may make a pre-tax contribution and the State will contribute a match; but the future benefit is not assured and the risk falls on the exempt employee.

