Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
State Treasurer Beth Pearce’s report to the Legislature about the condition with the State’s retirement pension system for our teachers and State employees arrived two weeks ago, and it’s grim reading. It is also complicated.
Vermont has three pension systems, one for public school Teachers, one for State Employees, and one for Municipal Employees. The Municipal system is funded locally; Teachers and State Employees systems are the responsibility of the State. (In addition, Teachers and Employees receive Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEBs), primarily health care — a separate but related obligation.)
State Employees include all who receive a State of Vermont paycheck, except “exempt” employees. Exempts include statewide elected officials; agency and department heads, deputies, and executive assistants; and certain others. Members of the Legislature do not qualify for any pension system (though we can access a pre-tax savings plan).
Teachers and Employees pension systems are Defined Benefit (DB), meaning the future benefit payout is calculated in advance and guaranteed; Teachers and Employees do make a fixed negotiated contribution from their paychecks, but the risk falls on the State to ensure funds are available when they retire. Exempts are eligible for an optional Defined Contribution (DC) plan, which means they may make a pre-tax contribution and the State will contribute a match; but the future benefit is not assured and the risk falls on the exempt employee.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.