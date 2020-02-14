Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I serve on the House Energy and Technology Committee. On Tuesday, we completed several weeks of work on the Global Warming Solutions Act, H.688. We approved it on a vote of 7 to 2.
Just before the final markup and vote on Tuesday, we took testimony from the Administration’s Secretary of Natural Resources. That Agency is charged with regulating pollution among other things. The Secretary presented a nearly complete re-write of the bill; however she was working from an earlier version. Later versions already incorporated several of the Secretary’s changes, and we added another at her suggestion. We declined other ideas that ran contrary to the intent of the Committee.
However, the Secretary made clear that the Administration backs the overall effort to address greenhouse gas emissions and resilience and adaptation in the face of climate change. As well, both of the Committee’s “no” votes were constructive participants in developing the bill, and I believe are fully aware of the hazards that climate change poses for Vermont.
The bill lays the foundation of the State’s response to climate change. It creates a Climate Council, made up of Agency heads and chaired by the Secretary of Administration, and including 14 experts in various topic areas to be appointed by the Legislature (who would not be members of the Legislature). The Council’s purpose is to conduct research and analysis, and craft a Climate Action Plan.
