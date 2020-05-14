Governor Phil Scott and his Administration have, on the whole, done an excellent job during this pandemic. They have listened to experts, anticipated actions that would need to be taken, and moved quickly to take them. As a result, the health impact of the virus in Vermont has been far less than it could have been.

All of which makes apparent blind spots more puzzling. Sure, the huge surge in unemployment claims overwhelmed the system. But it was certainly predictable. After two months of agony for folks with no income, I have to wonder, why there wasn’t more focus on it?

And face masks. This seems pretty straight-forward: make them mandatory. Sure, some people will complain and still not wear them. But the public-health benefit is clear. Health Commissioner Mark Levine talks about it all the time.

Most glaring at the moment, why is the Governor balking at agreeing with our elections expert, Secretary of State Jim Condos, to mail ballots to all voters for the November general election?

