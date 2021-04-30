A little over a year ago, New Hampshire began facing a public health crisis that changed the way we lived and the way we worked. That proved challenging to everyone, and the Legislature was no exception. From the onset of the Governor’s Stay at Home and Safer at Home guidelines, to today where those guidelines are being peeled away in a measured attempt to reopen New Hampshire safely, there is much to reflect upon.
While each legislative year comes with its own unique set of challenges, the beginning of the current term cast a shadow over a promising victory for Republicans as we earned back the majority in the House. Moving past the sudden passing of my good friend and colleague former Speaker Dick Hinch was a tremendous task – one that unexpectedly propelled me forward into the Speakership. Understanding former Speaker Hinch’s desire to work together – across the aisle – to complete the work our constituents sent us to Concord to do, my Leadership team and Staff got to work.
Having to follow COVID-19 guidelines, and with the State House Complex being closed to the public, we developed a hybrid model for House policy committee meetings that allowed us to provide a safe, risk-mitigated environment for members and a way to conduct legislative business with little-to-no interruptions. Each committee meeting was set up via Zoom webinar for in-person and at-home attendees to fully participate and allow for public access despite the complex’s closure to the public. We developed extensive health and safety protocols, deployed PPE, and updated our internal procedures. We deployed portable HEPA air filtration systems with anti-contagion UV-C light treatment in each meeting room, and throughout the State House to provide an additional layer of risk mitigation to our working environments.
Prior to the 2021-2022 session, following COVID-19 guidelines, the House met in three separate locations at the University of New Hampshire to conduct House business. In February and April, our team successfully coordinated two separate multiple-day House sessions at a larger indoor facility following recommendations from the NH Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC. The new meeting facility nearly doubled our usable floor space compared to the UNH arena and provided greater opportunity for social distancing. With careful planning and consideration for reducing as much risk as possible, there have been no known COVID-19 cases from the hybrid committee meetings, or the house sessions held in off-site facilities. Importantly, we were able to get the work done in an orderly fashion and complete business on time.
Despite some bumps in the road, we continue to deliver results for the people of New Hampshire. During the most recent session, we were able to deliver on that promise. The House delivered a budget to the Senate that was balanced and fiscally responsible. Our budget proposed significant savings to NH families, businesses and consumers with over $160 million in tax cuts. We lowered the Business Profits tax and Business Enterprise tax to protect small businesses. We introduced a plan to phase out the Interest & Dividends tax to protect the NH advantage and we reduced property taxes by nearly $100M to protect NH families. Our budget also provides much needed funding for the Highway Fund, funding for local schools, infrastructure improvements and ensures public safety all while spending less money.
None of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of the General Court Staff and our volunteer citizen-legislators. Despite pandemic-related challenges, everyone pulled together and worked through them, one-by-one and completed the work on time in a risk-mitigated environment. Our organization rose to the challenge of keeping the legislative process moving during a time with unprecedented challenges. Despite these challenges, the House was able to hold public hearings on over 600 pieces of legislation, in addition to work sessions, and executive sessions. We invested in technology to enhance transparency and facilitate public participation. We evolved many of our processes, and staff worked day and night to ensure we could meet our goals.
In his only published calendar notice on December 4th, Speaker Hinch said, “It won’t be easy, but I believe we can meet our goals and deadlines while putting health and safety first. Let’s buckle down. Let’s get to work. Let us lead by example. Let us conquer these challenges together.” I believe we were able to live up to his expectations. I am proud to be part of a working legislative body that proves we can be trusted with the NH citizen’s tax dollars and prove that we can make good on our promise to represent their best interests while maintaining the integrity of the House of Representatives in my role as House Speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.