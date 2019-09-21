New Hampshire and Vermont are not only united by the border we share, but also by our many rural villages and towns that create the community spirit we all cherish. Our rural communities are the backbone of our state’s souls. We believe Congress must find a solution to surprise medical billing in order to provide our rural communities the tools they need to be successful caregivers for all New Hampshire and Vermont residents.
We want to encourage the congressional delegations from both our states to take a proactive role in advancing a legislative solution that will protect Vermonters and Granite Staters from receiving high, unexpected medical bills for care they believed to be covered by their insurance plan.
All too often, facilities serving our rural communities operate in the red. Piling on new financial burdens could force many of them into consolidation or else require them to scale back offerings, streamline staff, or make other cuts that would undermine access.
Instead of threatening care in some of our most vulnerable communities, Congress must focus on a solution that will keep rural hospitals strong while protecting patients from surprise billing. The best option available to meet both those goals is independent dispute resolution (IDR), as it has been recommended in the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act introduced by Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH).
IDR is a proven process that protects patients from out-of-network billing disputes by establishing an open, transparent negotiation process between insurers and providers. Through a simple, online platform, each party would submit their offers and an independent, third-party mediator would help determine a final amount. Until then, an initial payment to providers would help ensure financial stability for rural hospitals, preserving vital access and affordability for rural communities.
The Lower Health Care Costs Act, a bill from Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander (R) purports to address surprise billing by implementing a benchmarking solution to determine out-of-network physician rates. While this may seem to solve the problem of surprise billing, it actually creates a whole new set of problems that would undermine care in rural communities and shift billions in costs onto already struggling health care facilities
Under benchmarking, the federal government would set physicians’ out-of-network rates based on insurance companies’ often-inaccurate, deeply discounted in-network median rates. Even in Vermont’s all-payer system, allowing benchmarking to drive down rates for a significant portion of the population would disrupt the health care ecosystem statewide.
We want to thank New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan for her support of the IDR approach outlined in the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act. We are hopeful the New Hampshire and Vermont delegations will work together in Washington to help pass a strong bill with IDR at its center in order to end surprise medical billing while keeping rural health care in both our states strong and secure for years to come.
Sharon Nordgren is a state representative in New Hampshire and Alice Emmons is a state representative in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.