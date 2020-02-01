We are women business owners who serve in the Vermont Legislature and we believe more Vermonters should have access to paid family leave in their time of need.

Paid family leave should not be limited to people who work for large employers or have high income jobs. As business owners, we know the value of our workers and we believe that paid family leave is good for employees and good for business. That’s why the House and Senate passed a plan to create a statewide paid family and medical leave program to cover more Vermonters. Simply put, we can’t afford to delay.

You never know when an unexpected illness or family tragedy will impact your home, job, or financial well-being. Today, too many Vermonters are shaken by hardship events that are out of their control. An accident, debilitating disease, family emergency, or opioid treatment and recovery can strike at any time. Workers who have an existing paid leave benefit are able to take the time they need to address these family needs, without fear of losing income or being fired. For the thousands of Vermonters who do not currently have access to paid time off, the legislature’s paid leave program would provide eligible Vermonters critical stability in time of need.

Younger workers would also benefit under a paid family and medical leave program. As legislators, we hear all the time about Vermont’s aging workforce and its impact on our tax base. This bill will help by making time off for a new child a less financially risky decision and by making Vermont’s support for new families an attractive reason to move and work here.

