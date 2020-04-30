Concern for the future of higher education in the NEK has been at a high pitch since news broke April 17 regarding a proposal to close the Northern Vermont University campuses at Lyndon and Johnson and Vermont Technical College in Randolph. Very little was known of the actual plan over that weekend. Questions abounded regarding the savings projected, program cuts or retentions, suitable alternate plans for students, faculty transfers and many more issues related to the institutions. Unfortunately, hardly any of those questions were answered in the public Trustees meeting on the following Monday, leaving most to wonder how the plan had been developed and evaluated and then determined to be the best path forward for Vermont State Colleges.
Compounding the issue facing students, parents, and faculty, was the equally worrisome concern from community members in the area regarding the economic impact such a closure would have on the small towns of the region. We all thought surely businesses would see a decline in customers, local schools and non profit groups would lose valuable student interns, municipal utilities would lose their largest customer, and student housing units would go empty.
As we all know, the closure plan has since been scrapped and we are told that the campuses will open again next year. However, we also know that the financial situation of the system has not improved and a cash infusion is needed for the short term. More importantly, we also know that a new operating plan for the entire VSC system must be devised in order to assure continued higher education offerings across the state.
As your local legislators, we know that the VSC Trustees and the Legislature have a difficult task ahead to develop an appropriate plan. It will take the ideas of many community leaders, students and staff, academic veterans, business leaders and just plain interested folks to find a viable path forward. It will also require a willingness on the part of taxpayers to engage in the discussion of where the necessary funds can be found in our COVID-19 ravaged revenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.