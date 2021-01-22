We were shocked when we learned last week that New Hampshire is one of only two states that is not vaccinating teachers in Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout but moved members of the ski patrol to the front of the line. New Hampshire is already falling behind regionally when it comes to administering the COVID vaccine. Now, parents, teachers, and students are rightly concerned about the very real possibility that vaccination of teachers and educational assistants won’t begin until beyond March.
Governor Sununu’s decision to exclude K-12 educators in Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout defies CDC guidelines, which recommended prioritizing frontline educators in Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout. The decision not to vaccinate our teachers in Phase 1 also contradicts the repeated calls the Governor has made for schools to reopen. By not prioritizing vaccinations for our teachers and school staff, the governor is prolonging the already unprecedented challenges our schools have faced since the beginning of this pandemic. Despite the Governor’s repeated potshots at public schools, they face real challenges in staying open — including sometimes having to address many staff members quarantine after exposures.
By not vaccinating teachers, the Governor is also prolonging the challenges our economy is facing. If small business owners and employees have to watch their kids at home because schools are closed, their businesses have to remain closed, too. By vaccinating teachers in the first phase, we can ensure that our schools stay open, which will keep businesses open, support New Hampshire’s workforce, and jumpstart the economy.
The governor added insult to injury when he moved New Hampshire’s ski patrol members to the first vaccinations phase. While we recognize that as the owner of a ski resort, Governor Sununu may have allegiances to ski patrol members — they do not fall under the state law’s definition of first responders. In addition, according to the Ski Patrol Association, those who are slated to receive the vaccine before educators include volunteers, part-time, and even out-of-state patrollers. It is alarming that the state believes out-of-state, part-time ski patrol members should receive the vaccine ahead of our frontline educators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.