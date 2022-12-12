Right now, towns in Vermont are faced with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

With the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, Vermont was allocated approximately $1.05 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Fund (SFRF) dollars to promote resiliency and sustainability. Vermont legislators and Administration have worked together to focus investments in the areas of economic development; housing; water, sewer, and wastewater infrastructure; climate change mitigation; and broadband.

But this money isn’t free, of course.

Ann Lawless of Caledonia County illustrates at a recent ARPA funding meeting: “In order for this injection of dollars to really make a difference for Wheelock, someone would need to conceptualize the project, rally the entire community’s support, research and create a plan, apply for a number of other grants, carry out the administration requirements, and manage the project itself - all on a deadline. That’s hard when we’re a small town reliant on volunteers.”

