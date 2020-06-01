What white Americans refer to as a crisis, black Americans call business as usual. The murders of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and George Floyd in Minnesota are but the latest in an ongoing cycle of violence toward black people that have plagued this nation since its inception. The present racial crisis our nation is experiencing, intensified by the devastation the coronavirus pandemic is having upon black and brown communities, is the consequence of a culture that has place capital over compassion and property over people. And until we as citizens commit ourselves to placing the priorities of the most oppressed, marginalized and victimized communities as our uppermost priorities, then this crisis will only worsen.
Black and brown people in Vermont feel taken for granted because we comprise less than 6% of the population, causing state and local officials to disregard or ignore matters we consider crucial to our survival. Still, the few, but growing, representative voices we have continue to work within the legal apparatus of the state in stressing the need for all residents to pay attention to the daily desperation many of us, along with poor white people, face with the reminder that when you empower the most vulnerable members of our society, we all benefit.
When a country fails to implement fair and impartial policing on local regional and national levels, we will continue to experience abuses by law enforcement officials. When a country fails feel outraged by the disproportionate number of people of color in our nation’s correctional facilities, we will continue to experience injustice on all levels of our criminal justice system. When the nation’s highest court continues to dismantle the structure of civil rights legislation for which thousands fought and died, and the nation’s chief executive leads the charge of his party to suppress the voting rights of people of color, we will continue to experience civil unrest and violence in every region and state. When a nation turns a deaf ear to the cries of the poor and oppressed for quality education, employment, housing and healthcare, all the protest rallies and speeches will amount to nothing. In other words, “If I speak in the tongues of mortals and angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong and a clashing cymbal.” (1st Corinthians 1:1)
The increasing numbers of black and brown people across the nation and in Vermont have also increased in their intolerance of noisy-gong-and-clashing-cymbal-like rhetoric of whites who momentarily raise their voices against what they see as a momentary crisis and then resume their lives supporting and sustaining the systemic racism that caused it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.