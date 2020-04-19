Governor Scott,

The Caledonia County Republican Party is extremely concerned about the recent announcement to close three schools in the Vermont State College system. It would have such a catastrophic economic impact to the Northeast Kingdom. We ask for your immediate reconsideration of this action. Without appropriate public and professional input, we risk losing one of the most import employers in our region that also serves the community in so many other ways. It has allowed my wife and I an opportunity we would not have had otherwise. It brings culture and diversity; it brings enlightenment by taking those in our communities as non-traditional students allowing them a way to rise above the poverty or mediocracy of their situation by having a degree to pursue higher paying jobs.

Governor, while our national economy has soared and has been beyond exceptional; the Northeast Kingdom has been experiencing a negative growth rate for some time. The exodus by closing Northern Vermont University will be a hemorrhage that this area cannot survive. Many feel this action will have such dire consequences to an already struggling community that they begin to feel that this is a “war on the poor.”

Please see the Northern Vermont University’s Economic Report:

