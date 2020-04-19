Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The Caledonia County Republican Party is extremely concerned about the recent announcement to close three schools in the Vermont State College system. It would have such a catastrophic economic impact to the Northeast Kingdom. We ask for your immediate reconsideration of this action. Without appropriate public and professional input, we risk losing one of the most import employers in our region that also serves the community in so many other ways. It has allowed my wife and I an opportunity we would not have had otherwise. It brings culture and diversity; it brings enlightenment by taking those in our communities as non-traditional students allowing them a way to rise above the poverty or mediocracy of their situation by having a degree to pursue higher paying jobs.
Governor, while our national economy has soared and has been beyond exceptional; the Northeast Kingdom has been experiencing a negative growth rate for some time. The exodus by closing Northern Vermont University will be a hemorrhage that this area cannot survive. Many feel this action will have such dire consequences to an already struggling community that they begin to feel that this is a “war on the poor.”
Please see the Northern Vermont University’s Economic Report:
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.