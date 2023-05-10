Race-based attacks and harmful stereotypes are putting Vermont’s Abenaki communities in jeopardy and it needs to stop. Last week was Abenaki Recognition and Heritage Week, yet international special-interest groups are threatening state-recognized Abenaki tribes with cultural erasure in an effort to position themselves for recognition and rights within the United States.

Using their Canadian status as recognized First Nations, Odanak and Wôlinak in Quebec are using state and federally-funded universities and media organizations to promote their propaganda —threatening to rewrite 12,000 years of Native heritage in the Abenaki homelands now known as the State of Vermont.

The past few weeks have seen Governor Scott and the full congressional delegation affirm their support for the four Vermont tribes, and announce the launch of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to examine past discrimination and state-sanctioned eugenics. At a time when Indigenous people should be united in celebrating these monumental strides for our people, Odanak and Wôlinak seem intent on using our media and public education system to lobby for Nuremberg Laws-like verification and cultural annihilation.

Abenaki citizens are being called “Pretendians,” asked to publicly verify their ancestry to attest they are Native enough, and unfairly scrutinized by the very organizations that were built to serve the people — Vermont Public and the University of Vermont. Is any other race or identity in Vermont required to prove they are Black enough, Jewish enough, Latino enough, or transgender enough?

