Back at the end of February, S.5, the Clean Heat Standard bill, was in danger of dying in the Senate Appropriations Committee. A majority four out of the seven members couldn’t support a bill that handed over responsibility to the unelected Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for totally remaking our economy and energy policy with without knowing exactly what the plan or the costs would be. But this was a signature piece of legislation for Democratic leadership, so some sort of way forward had to be found.

That mechanism for saving the bill was put forward by Senator Jane Kitchel (D-Caledonia) in what is now known as the “check back” amendment. The idea – at least the way it was sold – was that various actors in and around state government would spend the next two years fleshing out the plan for a Clean Heat Standard and studying the impacts on the costs such a program would have overall and on individual households. Then, in 2025, all that information would be brought before the legislature for a vote on whether or not to move forward with the program.

Kitchel assured her wavering colleagues that “nothing [emphasis added] would move forward without affirmative action by the future legislature.” Sounds reasonable, but unfortunately this isn’t actually the way it’s written in the law.

S.5, even with the so-called “check back,” establishes in law that Vermont will have a Clean Heat Standard upon passage. That fact won’t be up for debate again in 2025. If this legislature overrides the governor’s veto of this bill later this month, we are stuck with this program regardless of the “check back” vote.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.