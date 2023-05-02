Back at the end of February, S.5, the Clean Heat Standard bill, was in danger of dying in the Senate Appropriations Committee. A majority four out of the seven members couldn’t support a bill that handed over responsibility to the unelected Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for totally remaking our economy and energy policy with without knowing exactly what the plan or the costs would be. But this was a signature piece of legislation for Democratic leadership, so some sort of way forward had to be found.
That mechanism for saving the bill was put forward by Senator Jane Kitchel (D-Caledonia) in what is now known as the “check back” amendment. The idea – at least the way it was sold – was that various actors in and around state government would spend the next two years fleshing out the plan for a Clean Heat Standard and studying the impacts on the costs such a program would have overall and on individual households. Then, in 2025, all that information would be brought before the legislature for a vote on whether or not to move forward with the program.
Kitchel assured her wavering colleagues that “nothing [emphasis added] would move forward without affirmative action by the future legislature.” Sounds reasonable, but unfortunately this isn’t actually the way it’s written in the law.
S.5, even with the so-called “check back,” establishes in law that Vermont will have a Clean Heat Standard upon passage. That fact won’t be up for debate again in 2025. If this legislature overrides the governor’s veto of this bill later this month, we are stuck with this program regardless of the “check back” vote.
Moreover, far from Senator Kitchel’s promise that “nothing” will move forward between now and when a future legislature votes again in 2025, every aspect of this “Rube Goldberg” carbon tax on home heating fuels will be put in place between now and that vote. If you look at the timeline of the bill:
· The carbon credit system at the heart of this actually begins with people banking credits retroactive to January 1 of this year and will be fully in place in 2024 when the PUC is authorized to hire a third party consultant to establish clean heat credit registry.
· Also in 2024, every fuel dealer in Vermont would be mandated to register to participate in the program.
· The rules governing the program will be drafted in 2024.
· In June of 2024 the PUC is authorized to appoint and contract with a Default Delivery Agent for doing all the on-the-ground work of retiring the “carbon credits,” the primary bureaucratic entity running this program. This contract, per S.5, can be for up to 12 years!
This last point begs the question, why is the state entering into a 12-year contract with an organization to run a program that hasn’t been approved by the General Assembly? Fishy? Yes, it is!
During debate over S.5 on the House floor, one advocate of the program compared the “check back” as being like packing up the car before you go on vacation. You’ve tossed all the suitcases in the trunk, made your hotel reservations, filled up the gas tank, and strapped the kids in the back seat – but, hey, you can always decide at this point to not start the engine and actually go, right? Theoretically. But in reality, once you’ve done all that work, the truth is you’re 100% committed to the trip. There’s no realistic option of turning back. This is the disingenuous game proponents of S.5 are playing.
The question is, is Senator Kitchel doing the playing, or is she getting played too?
Personally, as someone who has watched these proceedings very carefully, I think she genuinely believed the “check back” was a real and meaningful step. As chair of the Appropriations Committee, she is very busy with a lot of issues, and the Clean Heat Bill is just one of thousands of items she has to consider. She trusted legislative counsel to draft an amendment that would do what she said it should do, and what she led her constituents to believe it would do. That didn’t happen.
So, the next question is, will she let this dishonest “non-check back” go forward, or will she listen to the cries of thousands of her constituents who cannot afford to pay an additional 70 cents to $4 per gallon on their home heating fuel and vote no to S.5, the “Unaffordable Heat Act,” by sustaining Governor Scott’s veto of this very bad bill? We’ll know pretty soon.
