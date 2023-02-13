Vermont has two systems for delivering public education. The one based on parental choice and allowing students to find the right fit – “tuitioning” in 90 or so towns — is working. And the more common system that assigns a school based on zip code regardless of the student’s real needs – traditional public school — is failing. But this legislative session Democratic lawmakers – in an incredibly selfish and shortsighted tantrum — are using their new-found super-supermajority power to dismantle the system that’s working and expand the one that is failing.

The common attack by critics of Vermont’s independent schools is that they don’t serve all students, especially those with challenging special needs. This charge is not exactly true. What is also not true is that the government run public schools actually do serve the needs of all students. They may be nominally required to do so. They may be in many cases warehousing these kids. But Vermont public schools are increasingly not serving them. In fact, the mandate to “accept all children” into one building is creating a dangerously toxic environment for all involved – students, teachers, support staff, and administrators.

These facts were laid bare in testimony before the House Education Committee from representatives of the Vermont Superintendents’ Association discussing the increasing mental health issues that students are bringing into classrooms, and the schools’ lack of staffing and lack of training to deal with it.

Lynn Cota of the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union outlined in a presentation the disturbing patterns of behavior they are now seeing throughout the Vermont public school system, “Violent outbursts and vandalism, increased sexualized behavior, disruption and defiance, and threats of harm to self or others.”

