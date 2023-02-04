Secretary of Natural Resources, Julie Moore, pulled back the veil a little on what the cost of the proposed Clean Heat Standard, S.5, could be for Vermonters and it’s a really big number.

Moore calculates that the first four years of the program (from 2026, when the law would take effect, to 2030, a milestone year for the Global Warming Solutions Act) will require $2 billion-plus in spending on weatherization and new heating system installation. After subtracting federal money that can be used to pay for some of this activity and what Vermonters can be expected to privately pay out of pocket, the net need for revenue would be, according to Moore, $1.2 billion.

That translates into an additional 70¢ per gallon for home heating fuels (oil, propane, kerosene, natural gas). Given that the average Vermont household uses 700 gallons of fuel oil per year, the Clean Heat Standard represents for the average family a $500 per year carbon tax to stay warm in winter.

The Clean Heat requirements necessary to meet the greenhouse gas reduction goals Moore cites are, by 2030: 85,000 homes weatherized at $10,500 each ($890 million), 145,000 heat pumps installed at $5000 each ($725 million), and 125,000 heat pump hot water heaters at $3,000 each ($375 million).

