Before the 2020 legislative session kicked off, proponents of the Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI) were calling the interstate agreement to raise prices of gasoline and diesel by as much as 17¢ a gallon their “banner” legislation for the new year. Now, just half way through January, the scheme is unravelling at a rapid pace.
The ink wasn’t dry on the draft TCI memorandum of understanding before Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) declared it a $5.6 billion “boondoggle” that his state would never support. That first domino fell hard, now several others are teetering.
In Connecticut, Governor Ted Lamont (D-CT), who has an approval rating of 24 percent and is already bleeding political capital over his plan to bring back tolls on interstate highways, is running away fast from what is a thinly disguised gas/carbon tax. Said Lamont about TCI, it’s “…probably not the way the to go.” In Maine, Governor Janet Mills had been counted as a strong supporter of TCI, but she is now feeling the heat from rural constituents. According to the Boston Globe, her office said that “the challenges of climate and transportation issues for rural states like Maine are unique, and the state will be appropriately cautious when considering these issues.”
Despite continued support from Rhode Island’s Governor, that state’s speaker of the house Nicholas Mattiello is holding the line on no new taxes. According to the Providence Journal, he “effectively ruled out any tax increases proposed by fellow Democrat Gov. Gina Raimondo last month, including the potential gas tax hike emanating from a regional climate initiative, saying it ‘will be looked at very skeptically.’”
