This past session, the Vermont Legislature authorized a survey to explore a bike corridor along U.S. Route 5 on VT’s eastern border.

The Vermont Sierra Club strongly supports this bike corridor. Given this summer’s smoke-choked air, devastating floods, and bacteria-laden lakes, the time is now for Vermont to increase our climate-friendly,economically-powerful, bike-centered transportation and tourism.

Why is the Sierra Club concerned with a bike corridor along Route 5? The answer has two parts. First, transportation is responsible for nearly 40% of Vermont’s carbon emissions - cuts here have the largest and most immediate effect on our climate. Second, replacing cars with EVs is not enough. We must shift from our forced reliance on costly single-occupancy vehicles to investing in bike infrastructure to bridge the gap of affordable clean transportation options.

Biking and other modes of “active transportation” are great for people’s health. A more active lifestyle leads to lower healthcare costs and longer life expectancy. Traveling Vermont’s scenic roads by bike is a great way to explore the outdoors, commute to work, and attend local events. E-bikes, in particular, help Vermonters manage longer distances and challenging hills. That’s why we fought for - and won - reinstated funding for e-bike incentives in the latest Transportation Bill.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.