BURLINGTON — With the COIVD-19 pandemic racing across the country bringing the potential to devastate all aspects of our communities’ infrastructure, economics, and education, it feels a bit anticlimactic to declare that National Public Health Week (NPHW) is April 6 – 12. What an ironic time for the Vermont Public Health Association (VtPHA) to do our duty by recognizing the 25th annual NPHW as sponsored by the American Public Health Association.
For 25 years, communities around the country have recognized NPHW each April to acknowledge the role of public health in promoting a healthy and thriving nation. This year’s theme is “NPHW @ 25: Looking Back, Moving Forward.”
Our original plans to celebrate this week were to outreach to Vermonters about our organization and offer an opportunity to recognize the role of public health in protecting us all every day of every week, all year long. This is the one week out of each year we stop to specifically highlight the role of public health in keeping us all healthy. Normally, we celebrate our accomplishments such as immunizations, public sanitation systems, and decreases in infant and maternal mortality. In more recent years we have framed our work in such concepts as community resiliency and health equity. As part of our planning, we are posting daily fact sheets on our website, www.vtpha.org, about key public health issues using the theme of “Looking Back, Moving Forward.”
But this year, NPHW falls during a massive pandemic being described as the public health threat of the century and being compared to the 1918 “Spanish” flu that affected a quarter of the world’s population. As of this writing, COVID-19 has caused nearly 40,000 deaths worldwide with more than 800,000 cases.
