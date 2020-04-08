Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The current “stay home” situation is creating many stressors for all of us as we navigate uncharted waters. It might be helpful to consider possible negative effects that can occur with the conditions we are now living under, and ways to mitigate those conditions, which will lessen trauma reactions. The following was adapted from a summary of what a leading expert, Bessel van der Kolk, author of The Body Keeps the Score, recommends about how we might work with the impact of COVID 19 in our daily lives right now.
Some negative effects of the pandemic and some ways to address them include the following:
Unpredictability: No one knows what will happen. We are facing the unknown in terms of health, economics, political systems, and work.
• What you can do: Create a daily schedule. Include things in your schedule that you can look forward to. Make plans. Include activities and ways of connecting with others in your schedule. Eat regular meals. Have a regular bedtime and wake up time. This increases the sense of predictability in the day.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.