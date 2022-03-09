In the last full week of February, I found myself walking into White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield, New Hampshire to meet with teachers, students and administrators about an exciting recent project. It was a frigid day outside, seemingly frozen in time, but once inside I could hear a buzz of activity coming from the classrooms.
We were meeting a group of students, teachers and key community partners and awaiting the arrival of Congresswoman Annie Kuster, a champion of rural community and economic development from the Granite State’s Second District.
We were all there to celebrate the school’s leadership on energy efficiency, carbon reduction and electrical design and implementation. The actual project—a new smart LED lighting system in every room in the school—was the most visible component of an initiative that includes hands-on STEM curriculum, student professional development, project management, environmental advocacy and more. USDA Rural Development provided two grants to support the work, with matching funding from the state and from the school district and voters. The mission of USDA Rural Development is to increase economic opportunity and improve the quality of life for all rural Americans, and we do that through grants, loans and loan guarantees to families, businesses and communities.
The White Mountains High School project is one of hundreds across New Hampshire and Vermont that showcase the inspiration and unique character of rural towns. We hope the project becomes more inspiring and less unique over time as more schools and municipalities and homeowners end up with renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects coming online. We know that over 18,000 residents will be positively impacted by this work—and we know from the school superintendent that more is in the works. The annual savings on energy efficiency and maintenance costs will be close to $20,000 each year—and it’s exciting to think about that number compounded when other schools do the same.
On March 1st, President Biden used his first State of the Union address to talk about where our country has been and what we can be proud of, and where we are going and what we can look forward to, especially in rural America. The country has faced deep challenges over the past year—a crippling pandemic, supply chain disruptions and sharp social divisions, to name a few—and the people of rural America know this better than anyone.
But Rural Americans do not give up, and they provide a bright, hopeful light for the rest of the country when things seem darkest.
Rural communities are a predictor for the rest of the country. USDA helps build the foundation for sustained economic growth for generations to come when we invest in projects that they’ve conceived of and created with inspiring initiative and foresight. By investing in water infrastructure and broadband, rural business opportunities and the American food supply chain, USDA is one of the best partners a community can have to build better lives for its residents.
These investments create jobs and economic opportunities, growing the economy from the bottom up and middle out like the President talked about. And they contribute to an independent economy where the resources and wealth we build in the Twin States stay right here in New Hampshire and Vermont.
President Biden called out the rising costs for all working families; costs that hit our rural communities particularly hard, especially when it comes to transportation and fuel needs. His speech included key points about cutting energy costs for families by providing tax credits, and by investing in the programs—like those run by USDA Rural Development—that will add energy efficiency and renewable energy into the mix, like a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. The President is dedicated to removing poisonous lead pipes and adding critical broadband capability to remote locations so that every American has clean water to drink at home, work and at school, and has access to affordable, high-speed internet no matter where they live.
By giving everyone a fair shot and providing equitable access to federal resources, we can support rural communities as they strive for this vision. That means making more things here at home, strengthening our supply chains and lowering costs for working families. It means giving people opportunities to make a good living without having to leave the communities they know and love. And, in the case of the White Mountains High School students and teachers, it means illuminating their local leadership in the face of global challenges.
Sarah Waring is Vermont and New Hampshire director for USDA Rural Development.
