Happy summer from the ONE Prevention Coalition! The ONE Prevention Coalition, serving Orleans and Northern Essex Counties, seeks to reduce substance misuse by cultivating a connected, caring and resilient community across the lifespan. Our vision is to have an Upper Northeast Kingdom (NEK) where all people belong and thrive.
The school year has come to an end and the long-awaited summer is here. Children, youth and adults alike are gearing up for fun in the sun. We are writing to ask for your help in ensuring that the summer festivities that our children and youth attend are memorable and safe. Please join us in making every effort to prevent alcohol and other substance use during these times.
According to the 2019 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), 69 percent of Orleans County youth say that if they wanted to get alcohol, it would be easy or very easy to get. The YRBS also states that 62 percent of Orleans County Youth say if they wanted to get marijuana (cannabis), it would be sort of easy or very easy to get.
According to ParentUP VT, “Thousands of teens die from alcohol-related deaths every year. Nearly one-third of underage drinking deaths involve impaired driving. The rest involve alcohol poisoning, homicides, suicides, and accidents.” Please, please remember that it is against the law to host a gathering where alcohol is consumed by minors.
Youth often underestimate the impact that alcohol and other substances, such as cannabis, have on driving. It can impair vision, distort perception of time and space, inhibit reflexes, and may cause drowsiness. These effects are especially alarming when we take into account a youth’s inexperience behind the wheel of a vehicle.
In 2017 Vermont children and youth were surveyed about an array of concerns that they have and how do they navigate them. Some of these concerns included everyday stress, poverty, harassment, bullying, body shaming, homophobia and transphobia, and drug and alcohol use.
When asked what would help them, they said that the number one solution would be more supportive adults in their lives. We know that the single most common factor for children who develop resilience to stress and adversity is having at least one stable relationship with a supportive parent, care-giver, or another adult in their lives (Harvard Center for Developing Child).
In order to provide a safe environment for our children and youth not only during the summer, but all year-round, consider these helpful tips:
● R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Youth identify feeling respected as central to having effective relationships with adults. You are respecting youth when you accept them for who they are, regardless of their circumstances or behavior, and without judgment.
● Pause, reflect and let go of your judgment. It is important to pay attention to your own reactions as it is to listen to youth. If you find yourself having strong feelings, pause and reflect before you react or respond. Building trust requires letting go of judgment. If a child or youth senses that your acceptance of them is conditional, they won’t feel safe bringing up sensitive topics that they fear might cost them your approval. If something arises that makes you worried for their safety, express concern to them in a way that shows you care about them.
● Be consistent, predictable, dependable, and safe.
● Pay attention. Focus on children and youth when they are talking about things that matter to them. Put away your cell phone, make eye contact if it is comfortable for them, listen hard and believe what they say.
● Be honest and direct. Although it might be a challenge, answer questions as honestly and directly as you can.
● Follow-up. Maintain contact with young people when you know they are going through something challenging rather than waiting for them to bring it up again. Remind them that you are there for them.
● Don’t give up! Children and youth will face situations and stresses that can open the door to substance use and misuse. While they may complain about our vigilance and concern, studies show that the key reason that youth give for not drinking or using other substances is that they don’t want to disappoint the adults around them.
You can learn more about these helpful tips and how to take action from The Askable Adult Campaign and from ParentUp VT. If you would like more information about the ONE Prevention Coalition’s efforts please contact the Social Change Program of Umbrella at 802-209-2307.
Thank you for your assistance in ensuring a safe summer and in cultivating a community where children and youth can thrive.
Savannah Williams is Social Change Program Manager at Umbrella in Newport and Co-Coordinator of the ONE Prevention Coalition. The commentary is endorsed by the full coalition. which includes representatives from the Journey to Recovery Community Center, NEKCA Youth Services and NEKCA Headstart, Big Brothers Big Sisters NEK, Vermont Dept. of Health, Umbrella, Agency of Human Services and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.