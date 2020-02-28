St. Johnsbury voters will go to the polls on Tuesday and vote on their school district budgets. Most of this year’s budget increase is a byproduct of inflationary pressures, special education increases, and increased health insurance premiums.

For the 65% of St. Johnsbury residents that pay their education taxes based on their household income (income sensitivity, earn less than $90,000) they will see an income rate increase of .03% ($15 on a household income of $50,000). Those that pay education taxes on property value (no income sensitivity) will see a $0.02/100 rate increase, $30 on a $150,000 home; when adjusted for St. Johnsbury’s common level of appraisal, this will increase to $0.045/100.

Non-homestead (commercial and second homes) owner’s education property tax rates are tied to statewide spending decisions; their rate is projected to increase from $1.594/100 to $1.654/100, $180 on a $100,000 property.

These rates are based on estimates provided in the Dec. Tax Letter; final rates are set by the legislature in May. It is likely that the legislature will be able to eliminate both of St. Johnsbury’s homestead increases and reduce the non-homestead rate significantly, but nothing is guaranteed until May.

