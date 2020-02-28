Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
St. Johnsbury voters will go to the polls on Tuesday and vote on their school district budgets. Most of this year’s budget increase is a byproduct of inflationary pressures, special education increases, and increased health insurance premiums.
For the 65% of St. Johnsbury residents that pay their education taxes based on their household income (income sensitivity, earn less than $90,000) they will see an income rate increase of .03% ($15 on a household income of $50,000). Those that pay education taxes on property value (no income sensitivity) will see a $0.02/100 rate increase, $30 on a $150,000 home; when adjusted for St. Johnsbury’s common level of appraisal, this will increase to $0.045/100.
Non-homestead (commercial and second homes) owner’s education property tax rates are tied to statewide spending decisions; their rate is projected to increase from $1.594/100 to $1.654/100, $180 on a $100,000 property.
These rates are based on estimates provided in the Dec. Tax Letter; final rates are set by the legislature in May. It is likely that the legislature will be able to eliminate both of St. Johnsbury’s homestead increases and reduce the non-homestead rate significantly, but nothing is guaranteed until May.
