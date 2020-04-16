Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Everyone knew before the COVID-19 crisis that Vermont’s State Colleges were struggling. It has been a decades long swim against the tide of declining enrollments, demographic shifts, moving education landscape, and anemic State funding. But the swan song from Montpelier must be getting old by now for those at VSC, “The State has mercilessly underfunded you, your enrollment has declined and deferred maintenance skyrocketed, we told you so.” The absurdity of this statement has only been allowed to play out because VSC hasn’t fought back, at least in public.
Educators aren’t fighters by nature, they are patient collaborators adept at doing more with less, until less becomes none. They adapt to the shifting landscape and quietly go about their business, educating young minds. I hear their pleas in emails and phone calls, unsure about their future and the future of the post-secondary institutions that they have poured their adult life into.
Vermont deserves a state college system that is right-sized and provides graduates with the degrees and certifications that will help Vermont prosper. The VSC system deserves a financial commitment from the State that will allow them to complete this mission. VSC has followed through, the State has not. A million or two isn’t going to make up for lost decades.
Nearly half of Vermont’s high school graduates don’t pursue post-secondary education or training because they can’t afford it. Many that do pursue post-secondary education leave Vermont because it is cheaper to get an out of state education. The bottom line is that these are the students that would make the VSC vibrant and provide the workforce that Vermont requires as it gets even older.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.