Vermont should adopt changes to its pupil weighting next year, FY22. The results from the study recently completed by UVM are clear; Vermont’s current weighting of pupils is not equitable and disadvantages rural school districts and/or those that suffer disproportionately from poverty. The proposed poverty weighting change is enormous, a 12-fold increase.
The change proposed by UVM will have several unintended (but predictable) consequences that are being ignored by advocates with little understanding of how the Education Fund works.
Specifically, adoption of the UVM study, particularly the changes to weighting for poverty, will cause an increase in overall education spending by districts, will not guarantee that school districts use spending capacity to improve education, and will launch many districts far removed from the excess spending threshold and penalty into it. Adoption of the UVM study will also not address rate equity, the perverse dynamic whereby low spending districts pay a rate premium to support a rate discount for higher spending districts. Increased value for increased spending is not a recipe for spending constraint.
These unintended consequences and all equity issues can be met head-on with well-crafted legislation that incorporates UVM’s study.
