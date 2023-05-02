I am now in my second year as president of St. Johnsbury’s Kiwanis Club. By far, the question I receive the most is, “what’s going on with the pool?” Well, actually, quite a lot!

St. Johnsbury’s Kiwanis Pool is scheduled to open as soon as area schools let out in the middle of June. Kiwanis’ commitment to the area is solid and unwavering; we will again offer swimming lessons, physical therapy swim, and general and family swim to all area residents at no charge.

This is a significant commitment, and one that is not taken lightly by St. Johnsbury Kiwanis. Kiwanians work year-round to ensure this asset is protected and funded so that it will be available to area communities during the summer months.

The Kiwanis Pool was constructed in 1944. It is stunning, to me at least, to consider the effort and work that has gone into the pool for nearly 80 years. There are still original pieces of the pool, but most have been replaced, at least once.

