In recent weeks there have been several commentaries and articles in the local and state press regarding efforts to make changes to public tuitioning in Vermont. This is a complicated subject affected by education, constitutional and corporate law, history, court cases, ideological argument, and union politics. And that’s just the beginning.
I have spoken with many constituents that have clear expectations about the education their children should receive, but limited understanding of the legal roots of their expectations or how tenuous those roots are. Everyone has an expectation that all students should receive a free and appropriate public education, including special education services. How does Vermont do this?
Vermont’s current model of education delivery is legally defined and has evolved over about 200 years. Simply put, school districts have two available paths to offer their students a free and appropriate public education. Districts can either choose to operate a public school, or they can choose to publicly tuition their students to public schools in another district or an approved independent school. Districts can choose a different path for different grades, but they cannot offer both paths for the same grade.
In Caledonia County, this centuries-old system has dramatically affected our communities and the ecosystem of public and independent schools that serve them. For example, the Danville School District has chosen to operate a public school for all grades and not offer public tuitioning at all; their students must attend the Danville School through grade 12. Peacham’s School District operates a public school up until grade 6 and then allows public tuitioning for its 7-12 students. Kirby is part of the NEK School Choice District; this district extending into Essex County doesn’t operate a public school and instead offers public tuitioning for all students in all grades. Many districts in our area operate a public school up through grade 8 and then offer public tuitioning for grades 9-12. Most 9-12 students attend St. Johnsbury Academy or Lyndon Institute, but they can go to any number of other schools. About 35 take their public tuition to Danville High School.
In grades where a district operates a public school, students from the district must attend the public school operated by the district. In grades where a district does not operate a public school, families and students get to choose the public or independent school that they attend.
Predictably, the offerings of public schools and independent schools in our area reflect the decisions made by the districts. We have a number of independent schools because school districts have decided not to operate a public school for some or all grades. These independent schools have filled the gaps where public schools don’t operate.
Those proposing changes to Vermont’s practice of public tuition are attempting to restrict and eventually eliminate educational options and independent schools that have benefited our youth for a long time.
Rep. Scott Beck is the representative for Caledonia-6 (St. Johnsbury, Concord, Kirby).
(0) comments
