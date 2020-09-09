The coronavirus crisis has dealt a body blow to our economy and the livelihoods of many of us, to say nothing of the lives it has cost. It has stress-tested our government, our institutions, our infrastructure and our society — and starkly exposed long-ignored gaps and failures.

Tying medical insurance to employment fails when people lose their jobs. Lack of paid-leave fails when people have to chose between working when sick or missing a paycheck. An economy that relies on paying essential workers less than a livable wage fails those workers and itself.

Most important is our failure to take seriously the warnings of specialists, and to plan and prepare for a foreseeable — indeed, inevitable — event.

The next environmental crisis bearing down is the climate crisis. Make no mistake, it is here now. Wild fires and unlivable heat, hurricanes and floods, droughts and migration: these are daily headlines.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.