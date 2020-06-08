Last week, a young woman, a 2015 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy and Peace Corps volunteer recently evacuated from Senegal, West Africa, emailed me. She is white, but was deeply disturbed by the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. She wanted to rally the public around racial justice. She planned to use her skills as a graphic artist to create a sign people could post showing their support.

I was impressed with her sincerity and wanted to support her effort. I suggested a press event, she agreed, and I emailed about 40 local institutional leaders, with an emphasis on police, corrections and the local prosecutor. I didn’t think to start with the community of color, in particular Sha’an Mouliert, a local leader I knew of but did not know personally.

A number of people called me on that oversight the very next day. Late that afternoon, following House floor and committee Zoom meetings, I had a long phone call with Ms Mouliert and the young woman who started it all.

Racism infects all of us, whether we’re aware of it or not. I fancy myself pretty aware and conscious of countering it. I am myself one-quarter Korean, and though I was raised on the “white side of the tracks,” I have realized since I was young that if I were one-quarter Kenyan, say, I would be “black”: a difference of merely a few letters, whether of the alphabet or the genome.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.