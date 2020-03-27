Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has the United States, including Vermont, on edge. A growing number of Vermonters, as well as many other Americans, are self-isolating in their homes and practicing social distancing, and the nationwide death toll is rising. It is my hope that by the time this issue of the Journal is published the current pandemic is a thing of the past.
When I first started recording history 25 or so years ago, there were still some Vermonters alive who remembered the deadly Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918, an epidemic that killed as many as 40-million people around the world, including about 1,770 Vermonters.
The 1918 flu hit Vermont in September 1918, at a time when many American soldiers, including some from Vermont, were battling German soldiers in Europe during World War I. Before the flu reached the Green Mountain State, American troops were dying from its effects on battlefronts. The flu swept into Vermont with a vengeance during the waning days of September. It left as quickly as it came. By the end of October the epidemic had let go of its grip on Vermont, leaving hundreds dead and changing the lives of countless thousands of others.
Following are interviews with three people who survived the Spanish influenza and who are no longer with us. In sharing these interviews, I am not trying to scare people, but to help us learn from our history and to show the pandemic of another generation—before we had modern medicine and modern-day communication.
