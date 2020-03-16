Trust in government is at an all-time low. As you can see playing out before our eyes in the news today, integrity is at a premium in times of crisis. Truth and transparency are necessary to effective leadership.

In Vermont, we take great pride in having a government that is more accessible and more trusted than those in other states, but over the years I have seen Americans, including Vermonters, grow increasingly frustrated with those times when they feel like their government is not operating openly and transparently.

Whether we’re discussing where to turn to for election information in the face of Russian attacks on our democracy, or which sources to listen to for updates on the emerging coronavirus outbreak, how can we expect people to heed our call to look to official government sources for information if the public’s trust in our institutions has been so badly damaged?

A lack of transparency can do real harm to our democracy and can rattle the public’s faith that our government officials are acting in their best interests.

