The current public health crisis has been a serious test for us all, and it’s also testing our democracy and how we respond in a crisis.

Just last week the Supreme Court voted 5-4, along ideological lines, to reject an extension of absentee ballot return deadlines for Wisconsin Primary voters, requiring hundreds of thousands to risk their health by standing in crowded lines at busy polling locations in order to exercise their Constitutional right to vote.

This decision failed the test, but things will be different in Vermont.

COVID-19 has infiltrated and upended so many aspects of our lives – we must make sure it does not also infect our democracy.

