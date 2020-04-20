To the VSC Board of Trustees,

As a former Chair of Senate Education 2003-2004, which included membership on the New England Board of Higher Education, I am very concerned about the “take it or leave it” attitude being presented to Vermont State College Board of Trustees.

Background… I am Vermont’s Secretary of State, a graduate of both the University of Vermont, and South Burlington High School. I served on the South Burlington City Council for 18 years, the Vermont State Senate for 8 years – Chairing Senate Education and Senate Government Operations. As an aside, my brother graduated from Johnson.

I have long felt that we in government must think, and look, out of the box as we strive to make limited resources go further - i.e. we need to look at “smart” practices.

