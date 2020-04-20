Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
As a former Chair of Senate Education 2003-2004, which included membership on the New England Board of Higher Education, I am very concerned about the “take it or leave it” attitude being presented to Vermont State College Board of Trustees.
Background… I am Vermont’s Secretary of State, a graduate of both the University of Vermont, and South Burlington High School. I served on the South Burlington City Council for 18 years, the Vermont State Senate for 8 years – Chairing Senate Education and Senate Government Operations. As an aside, my brother graduated from Johnson.
I have long felt that we in government must think, and look, out of the box as we strive to make limited resources go further - i.e. we need to look at “smart” practices.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.