Fair and free elections are the cornerstone of our democracy.

Our right to vote is enshrined in our Constitution and is one many Americans have fought tirelessly for and strive to protect. A key to preserving this right is a reliance on dependable mail delivery.

It has been widely reported the United States Postal Service (USPS) may run out of money by June if Congress does not provide adequate stimulus funds. This would be unacceptable.

As the secretaries of state and chief elections officials for Washington and Vermont, it is our responsibility to ensure every eligible voter can exercise their right to cast a ballot, and have their voice heard in our democratic process.

