Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
As I write this, there’s a national post mortem underway to examine every detail and aspect of the insurrection that occurred in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. Thousands of rioters—encouraged by President Trump—violently stormed the U.S. Capitol. Five Americans are dead and many thousands more will now live with the post-traumatic stress from hiding as the angry mob attacked. These delusional marauders marched under the banners “Stop the Steal” and “Trump is My President.” But they also held signs, waved flags and wore T-shirts that were much darker: celebrating the Holocaust, the Confederacy, and the dangerous and bizarre QAnon conspiracy. They insist that President Trump did not lose the election and that he has called them to fight to take back the country. To them, emboldened by Trump and many others, invading the U.S. Capitol was the necessary next step.
Many of these Americans actually believe the baseless rhetoric of the Trump White House and the president’s many depraved accomplices in Congress. They’ve been swept up in a cult of personality that reinforces ideas and falsehoods they already held about our nation, its culture and its social order. What I’m wrestling with this morning is whether there’s an important distinction to be made between those who truly believe they’ve been wronged and the utterly morally reprehensible elected and appointed officials who supported this terribly dangerous ruse simply because they believed it served them politically.
At the end of the day, I believe there is. It is horrifying to understand that there are thousands of Americans among us who believe the election was stolen; who believe that there is a “Cabal” controlling American government and the media. It is infinitely more concerning to acknowledge that there are politicians, long-time operatives and bureaucrats who know these claims to be false, and who have failed to correct them because these claims serve their aims of implementing a conservative agenda at whatever cost. Because these are different problems, they require different solutions.
First, we must try to recover those who’ve been truly and deeply misled. Think of a time when you made a mistake and were so embarrassed that you couldn’t bring yourself to apologize. Maybe you even decided to “double down” on the mistake because it felt easier to do that than to admit your error. This is not an unusual scenario; most of us have been there. It’s difficult to shift gears and cop to the mistake because we have to acknowledge our fallibility and accept unpleasant information about ourselves.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.