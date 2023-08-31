Representing the North Country in the Senate has been an enriching and enlightening journey. While a significant portion of my career has been dedicated to education, this past year has offered me the role of a student.
As I reflect on my inaugural year as a state senator, I am struck by the invaluable lessons that have shaped my perspective on effective governance.
Stepping into this role with determination and an eagerness to serve, I’ve gleaned three pivotal lessons that have illuminated my path and will continue to guide my legislative journey.
1. True Bipartisanship: A Beacon of Progress
I have come to realize that true bipartisanship is not a mere catchphrase, but a powerful tool for driving real change. True bipartisanship is the single most effective way to get things done. Throughout my time in office, I have witnessed firsthand how collaborating across party lines yields the most effective results for the people of New Hampshire.
This year, our most important piece of legislation was the budget. You may have heard Governor Sununu referring to it as the “miracle” budget, and for good reason. For the first time in decades, our legislature was able to pass a budget with unanimous support in the Senate and near unanimous support in the House. All without requiring a committee of conference, the process where each chamber negotiates their opposing positions on a piece of legislation to try and find agreement.
Our leaders in the Senate and the House, along with the Governor, worked together to find a bipartisan bill that nearly everyone could agree on. The result: A budget, that while not perfect, is balanced, cuts property taxes, funds education and infrastructure, improves our health care system and truly works for Granite State families.
In a time when collaboration can seem elusive, embracing bipartisanship allows us to enact meaningful change that resonates with every corner of New Hampshire.
2. Embracing Community Ties: Fostering Local Connections
In a state as close-knit as ours, the adage “the more local, the more important” rings resoundingly true. As a first-year state senator, I have learned that the pulse of our state beats strongest in its towns, neighborhoods, and communities.
For example, one of my proudest accomplishments of this past year is the funding of the Cannon Mountain Tramway restoration project. This project is critical for the North Country for several reasons. The tram is a piece of our history. It helps bring in tourism and is also important to local skiers and hikers alike. I advocated for this funding in the budget and achieved success because my colleagues were aware of my unwavering commitment to this funding priority.
By engaging in genuine dialogue with local leaders, business owners, and families, I have been able to grasp the intricacies of each unique locality. The insights gained from these conversations enable me to craft legislation that addresses specific needs, fostering a sense of ownership and shared responsibility in our journey towards progress.
3. Embracing Humility: Knowing What You Don’t Know
One of the most humbling lessons I’ve learned during my inaugural year is the importance of recognizing the limits of my own knowledge.
As a former small business owner, an avid hiker and fisherman, and wife and mother, I have a lot of firsthand knowledge on a range of topics. However, I am not a doctor. I am not lawyer, plumber or race car driver and cannot claim to be an expert on these or any of the thousands of other professions and hobbies that we regularly hear legislation pertaining to. By actively seeking advice and learning from those who possess deep knowledge, I have assurance that legislative endeavors are grounded and reflect the best interests of our citizens.
In conclusion, my first year as a state senator in New Hampshire has been a journey of discovery, growth, and determination. True bipartisanship, valuing local insight, and embracing humility have emerged as the guiding stars in this endeavor.
I’ve had multiple great teachers to learn from including Senate Leadership – especially Senate President Bradley – Governor Sununu and most importantly, my constituents from throughout the district.
As I continue to serve the people of New Hampshire, I am committed to upholding these principles, knowing that they are not only lessons learned but also the building blocks of a brighter future for our beloved state.
Carrie Gendreau is a Republican senator who lives in Littleton.
