Vermonters face three crises: the first two are clear and present dangers—first, COVID-19, and second, the need to uphold the safe, lawful, just, and stable operation of government in Washington, D.C. and across the nation.
The third crisis is less obvious, yet more challenging and damaging in the long run—climate change.
While history is ordinarily a pattern of events only recognized as significant in retrospect, we need not wait for that perspective to emerge at this moment in our country; we can all feel it now right down to our bones: we are making history every day. None of us is a spectator; our actions and our inactions in responding to these three crises are shaping our towns, state, and nation for years and even decades to come.
First, the legislature must and will continue to respond to the COVID-19 emergency in front of us. This is already the first order of business for every legislative committee.
