In an unprecedented legislative session, the New Hampshire Senate was challenged to come up with a state budget that met unprecedented challenges. I am proud of the work we’ve done, delivering a budget that spends responsibly, focuses spending on programs to serve New Hampshire’s most vulnerable populations, and delivers tax relief to Main Street businesses and New Hampshire homeowners.
When I ran for the Senate, I promised voters that I would fight for better schools and lower taxes, particularly for New Hampshire homeowners. This budget lives up to those commitments. In fact, this budget will result in lower taxes on every portion of your annual property tax bill; municipal, school, county, and state.
As a member of the Senate Education Committee, I heard from many schools that the drop in enrollment last fall because of the pandemic would result in a drop in the school funding formula, giving districts less state aid next year when classrooms are full. I led the effort to fully fund state education aid, protecting out local schools and local taxpayers from a $67 million drop.
Some schools need more help than others but previous efforts to address these needs have resulted in more lawsuits. I asked my Senate colleagues to create a Relief Funding Plan, setting aside $35 million in new money for schools most in need. Helping districts with the most financial need will provide relief to property taxpayers.
This budget also provides $6 million for the Governor’s scholarship program and an additional $1.9 million for districts expanding to full-day Kindergarten.
Through the pandemic switch to remote instruction, we saw that every child learns differently. Some thrive in their local public school while others need alternatives to succeed. This budget creates Education Freedom Accounts, providing state education aid to low-income families through approved scholarship organizations to seek out the best path for each student’s individual education. Expanding school choice means more options for low-income families.
“Low taxes are the result of low spending,” as former Governor Mel Thomson liked to say. The budget passed by the Senate spends $150 million less from the General and Education Trust Funds than the House version, focusing on health and mental health services, education, and property tax relief for cities and towns across New Hampshire.
This budget continues along the path of tax reform, further reducing the Business Profits Tax and Business Enterprise Tax, raising the filing threshold for the BET. It also phases out the Interest and Dividends Tax, an income tax on investment income that many seniors count on in retirement. We also provide $100 million in direct property tax relief to every home and business in New Hampshire. This budget cuts taxes for everyone, giving a boost to families and Main Street businesses.
For the first time, we have created a dedicated trust fund to share 30% of Meals and Rooms Tax revenue with cities and towns, providing $188 million for local tax relief. That’s an increase of more than $50 million from the last budget. We also increase support for county nursing homes by $21.4 million, easing the county tax burden.
The pandemic has heightened the struggles of Granite Staters dealing with mental health problems. Our budget fully funds a new forensic psychiatric hospital, freeing up beds at New Hampshire Hospital and allowing us to transfer patients from the secure psychiatric unit at the state prison. We provide $3 million to help veterans and seniors recover from the isolation of the COVID-10 pandemic and increase funding for homeless shelters by $3.8 million.
This balanced, fiscally conservative budget meets the needs of New Hampshire’s most vulnerable populations while delivering tax relief for New Hampshire homeowners and Main Street businesses.
Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton) is a member of the Senate Finance Committee.
