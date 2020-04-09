Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a negotiator of the most recent emergency coronavirus response bill signed into law, called for funding to support local journalism and media in any future COVID-19 relief package. In a letter to Senate leadership, Shaheen joined a group of nineteen Senators warning that the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – including plummeting advertising revenue – could decimate regional and local news outlets, even as communities have become increasingly reliant on their reporting amidst the public health crisis. Already some newspapers have reduced or eliminated print editions, while other news outlets have furloughed staff.
We write to ask that any future coronavirus relief package contain funding to support local journalism and media[1]. Without this support, communities across the country risk losing one of their key sources of accurate information about what citizens need to know and do in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local news is in a state of crisis that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. For over a decade, there has been a steady succession of local outlets closing down, reporters being laid off, production schedules cut, and resources tightened as the growth of social media and technology platforms has concentrated critical advertising revenue in the hands of a few. But the current public health crisis has made this problem worse. As many communities have shut down local restaurants, entertainment venues, and other non-essential businesses in an attempt to “flatten the curve,” local papers and local broadcasters have lost even more of the advertising revenue they rely on from these businesses. Communities across the country have seen the further decimation of this important industry as local publications have stopped printing and laid off staff in the last few weeks.
