Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Rumors abound that you are about to make a decision to close NVU Lyndon. I understand you believe it is the best business decision. That may be so, but please pause to consider your own history. In 1979 your literal trustee ancestors were faced with a similar predicament, but decided to change the narrative. In doing so, Lyndon was able to survive. I believe it still can.
As a high school junior in New Jersey in 1974, I made a conscious decision to forgo other college acceptance letters to come to Vermont. I had toured then Lyndon State College on the day a wrecking ball started tearing down the last of what were called “The Twin Towers.” Those towers were the final remains of Vail Mansion, the hillside home of Theodore N. Vail. It had witnessed visits by then President Howard Taft, and conversations with Alexander Graham Bell that led to creation of a communication conglomerate called the American Telephone & Telegraph Company (AT&T). Another president, Theodore Roosevelt, swung through town on a campaign tour. Upon Vail’s death his home became Vermont’s first teacher’s college. It morphed into Lyndon State College under a state college system constantly defended by Lyndon Professor Emeritus Graham Stiles Newell during his tenure in the Vermont General Assembly.
Struck by teary-eyed students, alumni and townspeople shaking their heads as the wrecking ball swung, I was overwhelmed by the strong attachment others before me had had for the place. It was like standing on a bridge of history, with old ceding to new. The building would change, but for my benefit the institution would remain.
Senator Newell personally welcomed me and my freshman class in 1975. I had not come to change Vermont. To the contrary, I came because I wanted it to change me. Although I’ll never be able to dismiss the fact I’m (in his words) “from away,” Graham made it clear that we were now Vermonters. He described the fierce independence of Vermont, the historic Passumpsic Valley below us where Abenaki still lived and where Roger’s Rangers long ago tread, and implored us to help Vermont grow.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.