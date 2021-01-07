Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Today I saw a picture of a busload of Vermonters on their way to Washington, D.C. They were Donald Trump supporters who remain convinced that his election was stolen. I want to believe that all of them on that bus were heading down for a peaceful protest. But after witnessing several different news reports, and listening to the speeches of President Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Rudy Giuliani urging them to go to the Capital, I have to wonder whether anyone in that group got duped into joining the assault of that beautiful and historic building.
I’d be interested to know because, as someone who has spent years trying to convince Vermonters that conservative and constitutional principles have merit, that message will be made all the more difficult to deliver if it is associated with those extremists who also call themselves Republicans.
Please don’t embarrass us by saying these extremists were ANTIFA. Don’t try to deflect by saying BLM or liberals started it or are just as bad. These thugs were Republicans devoted completely to Donald Trump. They are not “Patriots.” They are not “real Americans.” They are anarchists who believe in mob rule, plain and simple.
Many of them were egged on by a Donald Trump tweet today that alleged Vice President Mike Pence would be shirking his constitutional responsibilities if he didn’t reject elector certificates. Not only is the potential precedent of such a claim a direct threat to every election in the future, it has absolutely no foundation whatsoever in the one simple sentence (Article II, §1) in the Constitution that specifically directs the President of the Senate (Mike Pence) to open “all certificates.” The President, in other words, was directing Pence to take an unconstitutional action.
