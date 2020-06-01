Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On May 29th The Caledonian-Record published an editorial supporting my and my town clerk’s position on S.348, the bill proposing that every registered voter be mailed a ballot for the general election in November. Rather than spend money on mailing ballots to every registered voter, we contend it would be better to spend money on post cards advising voters that they could request absentee ballots if they were concerned about showing up at the polls during the current COVID-19 pandemic. On May 30th Secretary of State Jim Condos replied to that editorial. He took the Caledonian-Record to task for supporting our position.
Secretary Condos and I agree it is imperative that voters are safe if there is any chance the current pandemic is still a threat come November. The only issue between us is his idea that live ballots should be mailed to every currently registered voter as the way to achieve that safety.
For 10 years now the citizens of the Caledonia Senate District have honored me with the ability to serve as one of their state senators. Whenever presented with a legislative proposal, I have endeavored to distinguish whether that proposal is actually “necessary.” I have also done my best to think ahead on what might be unintended consequences. Traditionally I oppose legislation that is either unnecessary or contains a potential mine field of negative unintended consequences.
It is for the above reasons that I have problems with S.348’s plan to mail a live ballot to the household of every currently registered voter, which some estimates place in the range of 200,000. Is this necessary in order to keep voters safe? If the rationale for doing so is to allow the voter to avoid a polling station, the answer is: “no.” Why? Vermont already has a system called “absentee voting,” which does exactly the same thing. Any voter who wishes can request that a ballot be mailed to them. They, in turn, can mail it back. Town clerks already know how to do this. They need no special training. There is no reason to re-invent this wheel.
