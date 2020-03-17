Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I have the privilege of serving with the group of eight known as the Vermont Legislature’s Joint Rules Committee. That committee oversees the workings of our legislature. It’s work is especially critical as we Vermonters react to the virus known as Covid-19. After deciding to make the unprecedented decision to close the statehouse in the middle of the session to minimize spread of the virus, our work continues. Without trying to sound like I’m lecturing, I’d like to use my experience there to offer some ideas about what we can all do in this challenging time.
First, don’t panic. We Vermonters have weathered many storms and we will weather this one as well.
Second, avoid using this time to criticize those who don’t ordinarily agree with you politically. We are all facing a common threat. I am proud to be working with all my legislative colleagues and the professionals who have the skill, knowledge and patience to get us through this time. We are meeting through various formats on a daily basis (sometimes more frequently) and will get you the latest information when we know it. This is no time to place blame. There will be plenty of time to develop report cards on who did or didn’t do what and when. Now is not that time.
Third, let’s rise up to our heritage as Vermonters and Americans. Remember our proud history of self-reliance and think through how best to protect yourself and your families. You don’t need government to tell you to wash your hands. Government cannot react as fast as you can to stay on top of your own protection. For tips on best practices, visit www.healthvermont.gov. That site will also give you the latest updates on virtually everything you need to know. It is FAR better to spend an hour there than on idiotic social media sites that are dominated by know-it-all trolls.
