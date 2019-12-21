Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In December 1944, Nazi Germany launched what would be its last major offensive campaign during World War II. This attack caught the Allied forces in the Ardennes Forest by surprise, and in the ensuing battle – the Battle of the Bulge – our troops faced record low-temperatures, dwindling supplies, and a German army that outnumbered them three to one. Their response was a testament to the power of common purpose devoted to the cause of freedom.
Among the Allied forces in the Battle of the Bulge was my father, Robert Wood. This month, I had the honor of traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation to Belgium and Luxembourg to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, and to thank some of the heroes who fought in the same battle as my dad.
In talking with veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, I heard firsthand about – and was struck by – the brutality of the conditions that they endured.
These troops – many of whom were just 18 or 19 years old at the time – had to fight through incredible cold and snow without appropriate gear. There wasn’t enough food. Many experienced hypothermia.
