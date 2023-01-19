Years ago, when she was only nine years old, a little girl named Jada approached me at a meeting in Plaistow to tell me about the pain her family was feeling after her beloved cousin died of an opioid overdose. I was proud of Jada for speaking up, but heartbroken that she had to.

Countless other stories like Jada’s have spurred action across New Hampshire. New Hampshire families who have lost loved ones to the opioid epidemic and people in recovery continue to work tirelessly to try to prevent others from suffering as they have. As a result, policy makers have worked to expand access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services for those with substance use disorder. But there is much more work to do.

As we learn more about opioid use disorder, the necessary next steps forward have never been more clear. According to a report by Pew Charitable Trusts, medication-assisted treatment, which treats opioid use disorder with medication, combined with counseling, is “the most effective intervention” for patients grappling with opioid use disorder.

Read that twice: the most effective. If something is the most effective approach to end the scourge of addiction, we must do everything within our power to expand access to it. Up until now, however, access to one key treatment – prescriptions for a drug called buprenorphine – has been severely limited.

