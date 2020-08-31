Through snow, rain, heat, and night – and now an unprecedented pandemic – postal workers in the Granite State and across the United States do everything that they can to deliver mail safely and on time.

Now, in addition to the many challenges that dedicated postal workers already face, they are coping with changes from the Trump administration and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that are causing chaos, confusion, and delays.

Granite Staters are seeing the impact directly. For so many service members, veterans, people who experience disabilities, and rural Americans, the Postal Service is a lifeline. For them and others, slowdowns in delivery have real consequences.

In Manchester, for example, I’ve heard from one couple who receives prescription medication through VA benefits and has been waiting for prescriptions for weeks due to postal delays. The noticeable slowdown in mail delivery has forced them to ration critical medication – including medication necessary to treat diabetes and heart disease.

