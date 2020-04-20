I know that a major question on the minds of many Granite Staters and Americans right now is how — and when — we can reopen our economy while also keeping people safe and healthy.

Ultimately, governors, local officials, and public health experts will decide how and when to lift stay-at-home orders based on what is happening on the ground. But the federal government must provide the resources and guidance necessary to allow states to begin reopening businesses and schools when appropriate.

Last week, I participated in a call with President Trump and a bipartisan group of Senators to provide counsel to the President on what we need from the administration to help states eventually reopen in the wake of COVID-19.

Public health experts have made clear that in order to safely begin to reopen our economy, our country needs a massive expansion of testing – a point that many Senators emphasized with the President. We are now running about 150,000 diagnostic tests per day, but some experts say that number needs to be well over a million. I am focused on increasing our federal government’s resources and coordination in order to make that happen.

