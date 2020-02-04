Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
If you remember the 1993 movie of the same name, you’ll recall the hapless hero played by Bill Murray who found himself trapped in an inescapable time loop. Every day he wakes up to live through a new day exactly the same as the day before. Nothing he does, nothing he says or how outrageously he behaves makes any difference.
Sometimes, people ask me what it’s like to serve in the Vermont State Senate. I tell them to recall Groundhog Day.
Every session, there are the bills introduced essentially to make everything free for everyone. There are the bills to solve the scourge of poverty by increasing taxes on the poor. There are the calls to reduce crime by freeing all the criminals from jail. There are the proposals to reduce health care costs by adding new and costly health care mandates. There are the cries to create more affordable housing by adding more regulations, registrations and restrictions on landlords, builders and developers. Then there are the stern warnings that the only cure for climate change is to make the existing climate so unpleasant that Vermonters will either freeze to death, go weatherization bankrupt, forgo all automobile travel (even to or from schools and grocery stores) or, as many do, move to Florida.
