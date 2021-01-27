This past week the Vermont Legislature received the report from Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce outlining her recommendations on how to reduce the pension and health care liabilities of our States Teachers, VSTRS and our State Employees, VSERS.

The unfunded liability portion of the Teachers pension, VSTRS, is approaching $2,000,000,000 or 2 billion dollars and the State Employees, VSTRS is half that, at $1,000,000,000 or 1 billion dollars. That’s a staggering $3,000,000,000! Vermont’s population is roughly 625,000 people.

Divided amongst the population evenly, that’s $4,800 per person.

How it got to such a number and who’s responsible is not the debate to have. How to solve it is. And it’s a conversation we must have now. This can has been kicked down the road for far too long and the current plans are unsustainable.

