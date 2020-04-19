We cannot allow COVID-19 to be the death knell of the Vermont State Colleges.  

When this system was created, the statutory authorization act specifically stated that they would be supported "in whole or substantial party" by the state legislature. For the past forty years chancellors have been trying to tell legislators that support was slipping and they couldn't be sustained.  

When I left Lyndon in 1979, state support was approximately 50 percent.  Today that figure is less than 20 percent.  That problem must be legislatively corrected.

But the legislature is not solely to blame for this predicament.  Through the years a number of bad decisions have been made. What used to be a healthy mix of native Vermonter and out of state students, has become quite lopsided in the direction of natives.  It's not that the colleges shouldn't be doing everything in their power to attract native Vermonters, especially first-in-family college students, but that emphasis has struggled in the face of shrinking native demographics.  Out of state students pay higher tuition, and greater salesmanship is sorely needed if we are going to attract them.

