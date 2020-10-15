Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
This Committee may not be through the confirmation hearings for Judge Barrett, but we are now officially through the looking glass. As if ramming through confirmation hearings just two weeks after Judge Barrett’s nomination and less than three weeks before an election amid a pandemic affecting Committee members wasn’t enough of a sham, we are now proceeding to advance her nomination before her hearings have even concluded. Before we even have a chance to ask the nominee all of our questions. Before we have a chance to hear from all of the witnesses this Committee deemed necessary to provide input on the nomination. And apparently before this Committee has even reviewed all of Judge Barrett’s record.
Records of Judge Barrett’s undisclosed speeches and materials continue to pour in, including seven more last night. All were omitted from her questionnaire. I am not suggesting that Judge Barrett intentionally failed to disclose all of these records to the Committee. But I am absolutely suggesting that the Committee’s mad rush to confirm her has predictably resulted in a sloppy process and an incomplete record.
There is no reason why these deficiencies cannot be cured. There is no reason why this nomination cannot be delayed. If President Trump wins re-election, this Committee could take up Judge Barrett’s nomination in January. That process would be legitimate. This one is not.
Instead, this process is a caricature of illegitimacy. The fact that we had a nominee before Justice Ginsburg was even buried — in order to jam this nomination through before the election — will forever mark this process as the callous, political power grab that it is.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.